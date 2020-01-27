27 minutes ago

The Northern Regional Police Command has deployed more security personnel to Kpatinga in the Northern Region to ensure peace is restored in the area.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Northern regional police PRO, DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko explained that though the place is relatively calm, they are still working to ensure that peace is restored and activities are brought to normalcy.

He said there is calm in the area because more military and police personnel have been deployed to the area.

He maintained that the police are doing everything possible to ensure that there is total peace in the area, and assured members of the public that the police will do everything within their power to ensure the safety of residents.

The violence sparked by a chieftaincy related issue at Kpatinga, a town in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region, has claimed a life, injuring five others with more than 10 houses burnt.

Many residents have fled the town whilst mostly women and children have sought refuge at a clinic in the area following the incident, which began on Friday, January 24.

Despite assurances by the Northern Regional Security Council that security has been beefed up in the area, there continue to be reports of intermittent attacks in the area.

DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed the killing, said it happened on Sunday morning when some youth wielding guns in the area, opened fire at the security personnel, who also returned fire killing one of them.

ASP Yusif Tanko said the injured were receiving treatment at the hospital, adding that five people have been arrested so far and would soon be arraigned before court.