3 hours ago

Factions of rival of rival chief have reportedly engaged in a gun battle in Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region Friday.

A dispute between two Chiefs over territorial recognition saw rival factions fought pitched gun battles, turning the area info chaos.

Both chiefs are holding themselves as the rightful claimants to the Kpatinga skin and have the right to enskin sub-chiefs.

Several houses have been set ablaze and people are fleeing for safety, according to a reported myjoyonine

According to a source, a sub-chief died and his funeral started last week and was expected to be completed today.

As part of the tradition, relatives of the deceased sub-chief needed to go to the chief of the area for some rituals to be performed.

Reports said when the family visited the palace of one, the contender who is the reagent of the area instigated the confusion.