1 hour ago

Over hundred youth in Kpone, Capital of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on Monday demanded for the immediate closure of the Kpone Landfill site.

The youth, clad in red attire and bands, demonstrated through some of the principal streets of Kpone and later moved to the land fill site to prevent the dumping of refuse.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Nii Noi Tetteh, Spokesperson for the Kpone Youth Wing, revealed that, the Sanitation Ministry had not fulfilled its promise to shut down the Kpone landfill site in February this year.

Mr Tetteh added that, the Ministry in November 2019 told stakeholders that, due to the health hazards the landfill site posed to residents, the ministry would close down the site so managers of the place could put in measures to improve the conditions there.

Mr. Tetteh said Kpone has been taken for granted far too long and that it was time the youth stood up to defend their community adding, ”We see nothing in terms of development, only the dumping site, why.”

Mr. Tetteh alleged that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was enjoying revenue from the site whilst Kpone residents inhaled the stench emanating from the land fill site, a situation he said was unacceptable.

According to him, leachate flowed from the Land fill site and ended up in the lagoon adding that the poisonous substance had killed all aquatic lives in the famous Gao lagoon rendering it useless to residents and other natural creations.

Source: peacefmonline.com