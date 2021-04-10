28 minutes ago

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has paid a courtesy call on Nene Sakite II, President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area.

The visit was to formally introduce himself to Nene Sakite II, his Elders and the people of Kroboland as the newly appointed Regional Minister for the Eastern Region and to solicit for their support.

In his remarks, Mr. Acheampong pleaded with the traditional ruler to thank President Akufo-Addo for trusting him and appointing him as the Eastern Regional Minister.

He also thanked Nene Sakite II and the people of Kroboland for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage to the Traditional Area and prayed for unity, peace and stability to ensure sustainable development in the region.

Hon. Acheampong congratulated His Royal Majesty Nene Sakite II for his election as the President of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and commended him for his exemplary leadership exhibited in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area and the Eastern Region in general.

He, therefore, appealed to him to use his leadership and experience to help resolve the numerous chieftaincy disputes that have affected development in the Region and assured him that the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council would continue to support the activities of the house.

Touching on the infrastructure deficit in the region, Hon. Acheampong pledged the government's commitment and determination to develop the entire region.

He said the President through the Ministry of Roads and Highways had awarded the re-construction of the road from Greater Accra to the Kroboland from single into double carriage lanes. This he added would reduce road accidents and protect life and property.

He said the Kroboland under his stewardship would see a massive improvement in the infrastructure sector with particular reference to Oterkpolu bridge, the roads from Koforidua to Kroboland, school building, health care etc.

In his welcome statement, Nene Sakite II congratulated Hon. Seth Acheampong for his appointment and assured him of his support and the support of the Regional House of Chiefs.

Highlighting the immediate needs of the area, Nene Sakite II appealed to the Regional Minister to complete E-block School at Obeper, construction of Oterkpolu and Okenya bridge, construction of Koforidua to Oduamase road and construction of Police Station at Sekasua in the Lower Manya District.

Hon. Seth Acheampong was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive Lower Manya Krobo, Hon. Simon Tetteh, District Chief Executive for Upper Manya, Hon. Felix Odjao, Asuogyaman District Chief Executive, Hon Kwame Agyekum, Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ebenezer Kupualor and New Patriotic Party Executives from both the Region and the Constituency led by the 2nd Vice Mr. Richard Koranteng Twum Barima.