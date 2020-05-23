2 hours ago

The Akufo-Addo led government has presented three gari processing machines and three cassava dough processing machines to farmers in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The presentation of the equipment which is in line with President Akuffo Addo’s quest to boost the local economy through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Business Advisory Center (BAC) and the Rural Enterprise Program, is to enhance their gari and cassava dough businesses in the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Hon Simon Kweku Tetteh presented the machines to the Abuben Farmers Association, Feefee Farmers Association, and Oborpah Farmers Association at a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Municipal Assembly.

He said the installation of the machines, would improve the local economy as well as create jobs for the teeming youth in the various communities.

He said the equipment is expected to provide relief to the farmers who faced difficulties in the processing of their produce, adding that the machines would not only serve the various Farmer-based Organizations but all farmers in the respective communities.

Teye Felix, who represented the Nyemisuom Farmers Association from Abuben, said the equipment would serve many cassava farmers in the Abuben community in the processing of their produce for gari and cassava dough.

Mr. Teye Felix however appealed for more of the machines as there were more farmers in the community to depend on the only one available.