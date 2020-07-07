1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh, has commended the Electoral Commission in the Eastern Region for the health protocols put in place at the various registration centres.

The acclamation comes when Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh paid an unannounced visit to some registration centres within the Municipality.

Mr. Simon Tetteh observed that apart from the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the staff, the officials are also constantly ensuring that all the applicants go through the health protocols before finally having their names registered.

He commended the officers for ensuring that applicants adhere strictly to the laid down public health protocols during these challenging times.

He, however, advised them to enforce the laid down public health protocols and observing the social distancing directives as well as wearing of nose masks which is now mandatory.

He further entreated the citizens to respect the laid down public health protocols by the EC amidst the registration exercise.

So far there has been a massive turnout of the voter registration exercise in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.