When asked about the best individual performance by a teammate, ex-national player Toni Kroos from Real Madrid named defender Jerome Boateng's performance in the 2014 World Cup final.

"In my eyes, he was the outstanding player in the game. Argentina already had some good attacking players on the pitch and he defended everything superbly," said the 32-year-old on the podcast "Einfach mal Luppen" by Toni and brother Felix Kroos. He also recalled the performances of teammate Marcelo and ex-Real superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked about the best individual performance by teammates, Felix Kroos named midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from English champions Manchester City, who is currently leading the Premier League again. De Bruyne was then playing on loan at Werder Bremen and helped the Hanseatic League to stay up. "It was impressive what he showed for a performance under pressure," said the ex-Bremer, who ended his career last year.