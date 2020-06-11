2 hours ago

A lecturer of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Dr Benjamin Kwofie, has written to the Vice Chancellor to deny knowledge of a letter written by some 101 lecturers to the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), asking her to tread cautiously in the decision to compile a new register for the December 7 elections.

According to Dr Kwofie, he knows nothing about the group, their intentions or the purpose of existence.

Consisting of lecturers and staff of various universities in Ghana, the Concerned University Lecturers, Ghana wrote to Jean Mensa outlining reasons why they think the decision to compile a new register – with a few months to go to the polls – was not prudent.

The lecturers, some of whom are notable members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), jointly signed the letter and accused Mrs Mensa of throwing away “the principle of constructive deliberation and consensus-building, and that to a very large extent has accounted for the current controversy”.

Dr Kwofie’s name was the 99th on the list.

But he denies knowledge of the content of the letter.

“I am not privy to the content of the said letter nor am I party to their agenda.

“I believe my name has been brought into national disrepute, an unfortunate situation for the image of this institution, and to worsen matters, the name of the institution was appended to my name.”

He has, therefore, called on the Vice Chancellor of KTU to investigate the matter and issue a disclaimer in the name of the technical university.