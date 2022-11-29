1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has heaped plaudits on his impressive midfielder Kudus Mohammed after his displays against South Korea.

Kudus Mohammed scored twice in the match and was crowned the man of the match in a solid display that gave the West African side a win.

Speaking after the game the Dortmund assistant trainer urged the Ajax star to improve defensively but praised him for his superb display.

"He's a good character," said coach Otto Addo. "He's a very good guy who one against one is fast. He has very good game intelligence. He has to work more defensively, this is for sure, but he is on the right track to be a great, great player."

Ghana scored the first goal in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Ayew's right-footed free kick was headed toward the goal, and Kim Min-Jae tried to kick the ball with his head, but it was not completely cleared.

In the end, the confusion continued, and Mohammad Salisu slotted home with his left foot, after the ball brushed off Andre Ayew.

Mohamed Kudus scored Ghana's second goal as he deftly touched home the second goal with the back of his head from a Jordan Ayew cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 as Korea faced a crisis of desperation.

At the start of the second half, coach Bento put in Na Sang-ho to try to turn the atmosphere around. However, Ghana's defense stood still but ultimately conceded twice in two minutes to two identical goals from Cho-Gue Sung.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, leveled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.