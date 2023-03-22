59 minutes ago

LE HAVRE - (lr) Antony Matheus dos Santos of Brasil, Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. ANP | Dutch Height | Gerrit van Keulen (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was officially unveiled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday in Kumasi.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024.

During his unveiling, he touched on a number of subjects which included Kudus Mohammed's best position in the team.

"With regards to Kudus, he is a player that can play in numerous positions. Everybody can have an opinion on his best position.

For me it's just about getting the right balance for the team. Sometimes depending on the opponents we make the right decision for the team to get the best result. But we all know about the quality of Mohammed Kudus and his importance to the team" he said.

The unveiling ceremony which took place at the SG Mall in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, also touched on the engagement of George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as assistant coaches.

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.