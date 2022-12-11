4 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has revealed that two of his teammates on the national team are primed for stardom.

He says the two players have exceptional qualities that will make them world-beaters in the near future.

The RC Lens made his Ghana debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he shone as the Black Stars exited the tournament.

Ghana won 3-2 against Korea and lost 3-2 to Portugal before losing 2-0 to Uruguay to exit the tournament at the group stage.

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, the RC Lens midfielder says that the two Black Stars teammates are superstars in the making.

“Kudus will be a big star because his qualities are different from I think all of us, he really helps us in a game and I think Kamaldeen Sulemana too, if he gets small chance to play he is a top player to me because I have already played against him in Ligue 1 so many times last and this season even though we won 2-1 against his team" he told 3Sports.

“I think that guy is very good and will be a big star to me if he works hard and gets more time to play, less injury and I think he will be a top player”.

Kudus Mohammed scored two goals in Ghana's three matches while Kamaldeen Sulemana also made two appearances all from the bench.