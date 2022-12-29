1 hour ago

Former Ajax coach Adriaan de Mos has questioned why Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is still being played as an attacker in the false nine role.

According to the former coach Kudus Mohammed is a victim of a tactical experiment by Alfred Schreuder which is limiting his true abilities and potential.

The Ghanaian midfielder who is primarily an attacking midfielder has since pre-season been used as a false nine by Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder to great success.

Kudus Mohammed has shone in his new role scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances whiles providing two assists across all competitions.

But de Mos believes that the Ghanaian midfielder is best served playing as a number ten rather than leading the line.

“I think there is one position where he can work well. That is the position he also played in Ghana. This boy wants to work, move and get into the box with the ball. That's a nice thing, but he shouldn't be the victim of tactical experiments." he told the Twee Viertje podcast with Aad from SoccerNews.nl.

"It is now, as a false number 9. That boy does it, but he is not really. My advice is to set him up as number 10 and leave Brobbey at 9. You get two good players in return," he added.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move away from Ajax with several clubs interested in him.

The Dutch Eredivisie will resume on January 6th, 2023 as his Ajax side face NEC away from home on 8th January 2023.