48 minutes ago

Ghanaian football talents Kudus Mohammed and Jordan Ayew are leaving their mark on the English Premier League, securing spots in the top ten dribblers for the ongoing 2023/24 season.

Kudus Mohammed, in his inaugural season in the English topflight with West Ham United after a transfer from AFC Ajax, has made an immediate impact.

The young sensation claims the tenth position on the list, showcasing his dribbling skills with a commendable 28 successful dribbles.

On the other hand, seasoned professional Jordan Ayew, in his sixth season with Crystal Palace, continues to exhibit his enduring prowess.

The Ghanaian forward secures the eighth position, having completed 31 successful dribbles.

Topping the list is Jeremy Doku, a Belgian-born player of Ghanaian descent currently representing reigning champions Manchester City. Doku leads the dribbling statistics with an impressive 44 successful dribbles.

Both Kudus Mohammed and Jordan Ayew have been instrumental in the attacking third, collectively contributing eight goals for their respective teams.

As the season unfolds, these Ghanaian talents aim to build on their performances and make further contributions to their teams' success in the EPL.