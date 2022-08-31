2 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has boycotted training at the club on Wednesday morning after they refused to accept a transfer to Everton

The midfielder who has been on the fringes of the first team has already agreed on personal terms with the Merseyside club but Ajax is stalling any potential move.

Mohammed Kudus is following Antony's example to force a transfer and refused to train on Wednesday.

The midfielder has agreed on personal terms with Everton, who want to purchase the midfielder. However, Ajax refuses to cooperate.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a potential move to Goodison Park but Alfred Schruder and the club want to keep the midfielder.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 29 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.