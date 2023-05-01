4 hours ago

Ghanaian duo of Kudus Mohammed and Brian Brobbey are likely to end the season empty-handed after their side suffered defeat in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday.

There was no place for Mohammed Kudus despite his return from injury for Ajax in their Dutch Cup loss to PSV as Brian Brobbey started the game and even missed the second Ajax penalty.

PSV Eindhoven won the Dutch Cup for the second consecutive season after defeating Ajax in a penalty shootout in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva scored the winning penalty as PSV claimed a 3-2 victory on penalties, securing their 11th Dutch Cup trophy.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite's own goal for Ajax canceled out by Thorgan Hazard.

The final was a repeat of the 2022 edition, which saw PSV emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

The defeat is a blow to Ajax's hopes of securing a trophy this season, and they are now on track to end the campaign without silverware for the first time since 2017-18.

Johnny Heitinga's team currently sits third in the Eredivisie standings with four games left to play, three points behind PSV and 11 points behind league leaders Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has been in very good form for Ajax but is currently on the mend after sustaining a muscle injury in a cup game against Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.