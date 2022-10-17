48 minutes ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was on target for his side on Sunday evening in the Dutch Eredivisie game.

After going two games without scoring, Mohammed Kudus was back on the scoresheet over the weekend for Ajax. The 22-year-old climbed off the bench to score the last goal of the game as Ajax won 7-1 against Excelsior.

Kudus was a 75th-minute substitute, coming on after Ajax were already 5-0 up, courtesy of goals from Jorge Sanchez, Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey (two) as well as Dusan Tadic and with Steven Bergwijn making it 6-0 just a minute after his introduction, the Ghanaian midfielder got in on the act eight minutes from time.

The 22-year-old fired the rebound into the bottom left corner after the ball broke to him in the box following a brilliant one-two between him and Bergwijn.

Kudus returned to the scoresheet after failing to find the target in last weekend’s league tie against Volendam, which Ajax won 4-2, as well as Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Napoli in the Champions League.

The goal was his eighth of the season, already a career-high, since joining the Dutch giants.