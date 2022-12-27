2 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has expressed his joy o have been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces at their recently held end-of-year reception in Accra on Friday, 23rd December 2022.

The midfielder was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kudus Mohammed scored twice in Ghana's only win against Korea earning Ghana all three points in the 3-2 victory.

He also earned Ghana a penalty which was missed by Black Stars captain Andre Ayew as Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay and crashed out of the competition.

The ajax midfielder also provided the assist for Andre Ayew's equalizer against Portugal and was the stand out player for the Black Stars.

The CDS, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, and Commodore Agyenim Boateng presented a plaque each to the Guest of Honour Mohammed Kudus of the Ghana Black Stars for his sterling performance during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kudus Mohammed has taken to his Twitter handle to acknowledge the honour done to him by the Ghana Armed Forces.

"I am honoured to receive this honorable merit from the @GhArmedForces. I’m thankful as a civilian for the brave & tireless work you do to keep the country safe. I take inspiration from this bravery & strong work ethic to keep working hard to inspire the next generation."

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move away from Ajax with several clubs interested in him.