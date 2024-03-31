3 hours ago

Since his arrival from Lyon in 2022, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has emerged as a linchpin for David Moyes' West Ham United.

The 26-year-old's influence extends beyond his attacking prowess, with teammate Mohammed Kudus praising him as a vital link between defense and attack.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus lauded Paqueta's pivotal role, describing him as a "magnet between the back and the forwards.

" The Ghanaian midfielder highlighted Paqueta's ability to seamlessly connect different areas of the pitch, enabling him and other teammates to make penetrating runs with confidence.

Kudus emphasized that when Paqueta is on the field, he feels assured that the ball will reach him, underscoring the Brazilian's impact on West Ham's offensive dynamics.

The partnership between Paqueta and Kudus has flourished, contributing to the team's success under Moyes.

Their understanding and chemistry on the pitch have been instrumental in West Ham's attacking maneuvers, driving the club's pursuit of victory in the Premier League.

In his debut season with West Ham, Kudus has netted 13 goals in 34 appearances.