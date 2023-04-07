6 minutes ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed suffered an injury in their Dutch Cup win against Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.

Ajax's 2-1 win over fierce rivals Feyenoord came at a cost as their Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed had to limp off.

The Amsterdam-based side atoned for their 3-2 league loss to Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord to reach the finals of the Dutch Cup.

Captain Dusan Tadic grabbed the opener in the 14th minute before Santiago Gimenez pulled parity for the host but Davy Klaasen grabbed the winner for Ajax six minutes after recess.

Kudus Mohammed started the game but sustained a muscle injury in the 61st minute and had to be substituted for Chico Conceicao.

He is expected to be out for weeks after undergoing a scan on the hamstring injury.

PSV Eindhoven defeated lower division side Spakenburg in the other semi-final clash to set up a tasty final against Ajax in the KNVB Cup on Sunday, April 30, 2023.