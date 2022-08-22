1 hour ago

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 21: Mohammed Kudus of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Sparta v Ajax at the Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel on August 21, 2022 in Rotterdam Netherlands (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is keen to leave Dutch giants Ajax for pastures anew as he struggles for game time.

But the club is intent on keeping the Ghanaian prodigy despite interest from some English clubs including Everton and also Germany among others.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

In the press conference after Sunday's match against Sparta , Schreuder told Voetbal International : "I think he should not leave."

"You can see that he is important. We need a lot of good players," he continued. The trainer also reported that he "hasn't heard anything yet" about a possible transfer.

Kudus came in at Het Kasteel 20 minutes before the time on Sunday as Ajax won 1-0.

He joined the Dutch champions in the summer of 2020, from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for nine million euros.

The attacking midfielder had a stormy start to life at Ajax as he scored and assisted for fun, but his development stalled due to injuries.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.