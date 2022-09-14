2 hours ago

Former Holland midfielder Rafael van der Vaart says that Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed seems unhappy whenever he scores a goal for Ajax.

He has praised the outstanding qualities of the midfielder turned false 9 but claims that the Ghanaian seems unhappy in his new role.

The midfielder did all he could to force a move to Everton including boycotting training but the Dutch giants managed to hang onto the player.

Kudus has been on the fringes on the first team failing to make a single start after five matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Kudus has now scored five goals so far this season and netted on Tuesday in the 2-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

The midfielder was keen on a move away from the team after he was left on the bench at the start of the season despite scoring four goals during pre-season.

"The national coach of Denmark (Kasper Hjulmand, ed.) is very much a fan of Dutch football and of Ajax. At Nordsjaelland he started with that tiki-taka football. They still do that now and they produce great players." Van der Vaart said about Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has recently shown that he can also play well in the front, makes a great impression partly because of his physical appearance.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man suspects that Kudus spent a lot of time in the weight room during his period of injuries.

"The only thing he misses is that it seems like he doesn't like it. I think that's a shame. Then he scores and he's like… I don't know, dissatisfied or something," says Van der Vaart.

Van der Vaart thinks the fact that Kudus doesn't always seem happy when he scores has to do with the situation a few weeks ago.

Then the Ghanaian was close to a transfer to Everton, but Ajax blocked the move having rejected offers from the English side.

"Perhaps there is still a bit of grumpiness with him." Van der Vaart concluded.