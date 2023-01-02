Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed is gunning for the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) Personality of the Year award.
He is contesting the prestigious award with the likes of Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abraham Mensah.
Joseph Paul Amoah clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 200-metre final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and became the first African to achieve the feat since 2006 and also the first Ghanaian since George Daniels in 1974.
Abraham Mensah also won silver for Ghana in the Bantamweight Boxing division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ghana and Ajax star Kudus Mohammed helped his side win the Dutch Eredivisie title and also made a telling contribution for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he scored twice in Ghana's only win against Korea before providing an assist for Andre Ayew's equalizer against Portugal in Ghana's 3-2 loss.
SWAG will reward deserving Sports men and women at its 47th MTN awards night which will come off on 28th January 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement, said, “the shortlisted nominees went through a sturdy ritual of a careful but rigorous process in the determination of top performers for honours”.
About 40 sportsmen and women together with Sports Administrators and institutions in 29 categories will be rewarded for excellence in the year under review.
SWAG will also announce and decorate the Sports Journalist of the Year winner and SWAG President's Awards respectively on the night.
See the full list of nominees of the 2022 SWAG Awards nominees below:
Personality of the Year
Joseph Paul Amoah - Athletics
Mohammed Kudus - Football
Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing
Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah - Female
Athlete of the Year, Female
Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper
Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper
Athlete of the Year, Male
Joseph Paul Amoah – 200Mts
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100Mts
Badminton Player of the Year
Alphous Kelvin
Boxer of the Year, Amateur
Abraham Mensah
Joseph Commey
Chess Player of the Year
Kwabena Adu Poku
Club of the Year
Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Coach of the Year
Ofori Asare - Amateur Boxing
Husseini Akueteh Addy – Armwrestling
Prosper Nartey Ogun – Asante Kotoko
Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa
Cricketer of the Year
Samson Awiah Aweh
Cyclist of the Year
Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa
Discovery of the Year
Joseph Commey
Raphael Nii Ankrah
Dedication and Valour
Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Andre Dede Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Thomas Partey
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Blessing Shine Agomashie (ASFAR, Morocco)
Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)
Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana)
Footballer of the Player (Home Based)
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Yaw Annor – Ashantigold
Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko
Hockey Player of the Year (Female)
Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Awuley Quaye
Nii Dodoo Ankrah
Para-Athlete of the Year
Patricia Nyamekye
Professional Golfer of the Year
Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)
Table Tennis Most Exciting Player
Israel Akili
Tennis Player of the Year
Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi
Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)
SWAG TOP 5 Federations
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Armwrestling
Amateur Boxing
Pro Boxing
Ghana Football Association
Ghana Cycling
Ghana Tennis
Swimmer of the Year
Abeiku Gyekye Jackson
Special and Meritorious Awards
Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United
Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human)
Christine Ashley, Chess
Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator
Danny List, Professional Golfer
Tom Vernon, Right to Dream
Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Corporate Awards
Max TV
SES HD+
OneonOne Foundation
Captain One Golf Society
Tennis Foundation
SWAG President's Award
To be determined
SWAG Journalist of the Year
To be determined
