3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie team of the week after his impressive spell last weekend.

The midfielder grabbed a brace against Heerenven in their 5-0 win on Saturday as the Ghanaian was unplayable and has been rewarded with a place in a team of the week.

After his exploits against Rangers in the Champions league which was his first start of the season where he scored and was named man of the match he picked up another man of the match against Heerenveen.

Kudus was not alone as he had Ajax teammates Kenneth Taylor, Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Davy Klaassesn were all named in the team of the week.

Kudus has now scored five goals so far this season and netted on Tuesday in the 2-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

The midfielder was keen on a move away from the team after he was left on the bench at the start of the season despite scoring four goals during pre-season.

He went on strike to force through a move to Everton but Ajax did not budge.