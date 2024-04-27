7 hours ago

Ghanaian sensation Kudus Mohammed played a pivotal role in West Ham United's thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a lunchtime Premier League showdown at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old midfielder, a consistent presence in manager David Moyes' starting lineup, showcased his skill and impact throughout the game, lasting the entire duration.

Kudus left his mark on the match by providing an assist for West Ham's opening goal. With a pinpoint cross, he set up Jarrod Bowen, who expertly headed the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to give the Hammers the lead.

Despite Liverpool's response with goals from Andy Robertson and an own goal, West Ham remained resilient. In the 77th minute, Michel Antonio rose to the occasion, leveling the score with a powerful header.

Kudus Mohammed's performance epitomized his unstoppable form since joining West Ham, with his contribution now standing at 12 goals in the league, comprising seven goals and five assists.

With the draw against Liverpool, West Ham United maintain their momentum as they look ahead to a challenging encounter against London rivals Chelsea in the upcoming round of matches at Stamford Bridge.