8 hours ago

Since his transfer from Ajax to West Ham United last summer, Mohammed Kudus has emerged as one of the standout players for the London-based club, with 13 goals and five assists across all competitions.

As his debut season in England draws to a close, Kudus reflects on his journey and looks ahead to what the future holds.

Expressing satisfaction with his performances, Kudus sees his first season at West Ham as just the beginning of his journey in the Premier League.

Despite attracting interest from other clubs, the 23-year-old is focused on continuing his development with the Hammers.

"I’ve enjoyed it [first season in England]. Everyone around [the Club] has helped me settle well, so it has been a nice experience.

I’ve been here almost a full season now, but I still have a lot more to show and I believe this is just the beginning," he shared in an interview with West Ham United's media.

Kudus's decision to move to the Premier League was driven by his desire to challenge himself and test his abilities at the highest level of football.

Despite facing challenges and setbacks throughout the season, he remains confident that there are more ways to improve his game and make an even greater impact in the future.

As the season approaches its conclusion, Kudus, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, is determined to finish strong with West Ham.

With two games remaining, he hopes to contribute to the team's success and help them secure a high position in the table.

"We can only look forward at what is ahead of us. Last season compared to this season there is improvement in our position [in the table], so we just need to aim to finish as high as we can with good performances in the last two games and then see what happens next season," he said.

West Ham's next challenge will be against Luton, and Kudus is eager to bounce back from their recent defeat to Chelsea and end the season on a positive note.

As he continues to make his mark in the Premier League, fans eagerly anticipate his continued success and growth in the seasons to come.