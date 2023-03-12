1 hour ago

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was on target once more for his Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday as they defeated Herenveen 4-2 in an entertaining game.

He opened the floodgates in the 10th minute before he supplied the assist for teammate Edson Alvarez to add the second goal six minutes later.

In Friesland, John Heitinga’s team won 2-4 against sc Heerenveen. This means it’s the seventh time in a row Ajax ends a match victorious.

Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn scored the third goal for his side to make it 3-0 before the home side reduced the scores through Pelle van and Amersfoort to make it 3-1.

After recess, Ajax upped the ante as they added the fourth goal through Kenneth Taylor in the 52nd minute before Heerenveen's Van Hooijdonk made it 4-2 in the 79th minute of the game.

The 22-year-old enjoyed the entire duration of the game for Ajax and won the man of the match award.

Mohammed has been involved in 23 goals for Ajax across all competitions this season, scoring 18 times and providing five assists.