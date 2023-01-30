16 minutes ago

Kudus Mohammed was on the scoresheet for Ajax as he helped the side record their first win of the year 2023 after overcoming Excelsior Rotterdam at the Van Donge and De Roo Stadium in Rotterdam.

Their poor form has led to the sacking of head coach Alfred Schreuder after seven matches without a win in the domestic league.

The Dutch champions hammered Excelsior Rotterdam 4-1 with Kudus Mohammed among the goals.

Dusan Tadic started the onslaught for the champions as he converted from the penalty spot in the 15th minute before the host pulled parity in the 36th minute through Redouan el Yaakoubi who connected a cross from Couhaib Driouech.

Davy Klaasen gave Ajax the advantage just before the half time break as they proved too strong for their host.

After recess, Kudus Mohammed added his name to the score sheet as he fiercely struck a piledriver beyond the reach of goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel from the edge of the box to make it 3-1.

Ajax completed the rout as defender Devyne Rensch added the fourth goal after a pass from Francisco Conceicao.

The Ghanaian midfielder has now scored 7 goals in 18 matches in the Dutch top division this campaign.