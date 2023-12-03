54 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his goal-scoring prowess for West Ham United, finding the net in a thrilling encounter against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Kudus's opening goal, Odsonne Edouard's second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at London Stadium.

Kudus made a significant impact in the 13th minute when he capitalized on a sublime cross-field ball from James Ward-Prowse.

Vladimir Coufal's cutback found Kudus in the box, and the Ghana international executed a first-time finish with a little deflection off compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp to open the scoring for West Ham.

Despite the Hammers' early control, a defensive lapse saw Konstantinos Mavropanos's poor back pass intercepted by Edouard, who capitalized on the opportunity to slot home and equalize for Crystal Palace.

Edouard's goal marked his sixth league goal of the season.

Mohammed Kudus delivered a scintillating performance, lasting the entire duration of the game.

The draw leaves West Ham United in a competitive position in the Premier League standings, with Kudus now having scored three goals and provided an assist in his debut English Premier League season.

As the season unfolds, Kudus continues to be a key contributor to West Ham's campaign, leaving fans eager to see more of his dynamic displays in the matches to come.