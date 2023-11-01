2 hours ago

Ghanaian and West Ham midfielder Kudus Mohammed showcased his impressive form with a stunning goal against Arsenal during their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at the London Olympic Stadium.

The former Ajax player's exceptional first touch before scoring the goal has garnered significant attention, drawing comparisons to top-class strikers like Romelu Lukaku.

Kudus Mohammed's goal came after Ben White's own goal in the 16th minute, giving David Moyes' side the lead.

Later, Jarrod Bowen added a third goal for West Ham in the 60th minute to secure their victory in the ongoing match.

Kudus Mohammed has been a revelation for West Ham since joining from Ajax having now scored for West Ham in all competitions he has played for the club so far.