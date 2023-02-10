26 minutes ago

Kudus Mohammed was at his usual best for his Dutch side Ajax on Thursday night in the Dutch Cup as he scored the winner to send his side to the next round.

The Ghanaian midfielder grabbed the winner for his side in the highly contested clash with FC Twente at the De Grolsch Veste Stadion.

It was a tight contest between the two sides for most parts of the game in the first half with chances far and few between the two sides.

But with the few chances that came both ways none of the teams could convert them as the first half ended goalless.

The Dutch champions finally found the breakthrough when mercurial Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed scored the winner for his side in the 71st minute to make it 1-0 for Ajax and secure their progression to the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian last the entire duration of the game and was crowned the man of the match win another stellar contribution.

He has now scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 26 matches for his side across all competitions this campaign.