Kudus Mohammed scored his customary goal for Ajax on Thursday night in their 3-1 Europa League defeat to German side Union Berlin.

The Ghanaian midfielder's goal was not enough as his side bowed out of the UEFA Europa League competition having drawn 0-0 in the first leg.

Ajax dropped out of the Champions League at the group stage and was sent into the Europa League but have now been kicked out of that one too.

It was a rampant display for the Germans as Robin Knoche opened the scores from the spot in the 20th minute before Josip Juranovic added the second on the stroke of halftime.

Danilho Doekhi completed the rout with the third goal for the host before Kudus Mohammed scored the consolation goal at the start of the second half.

AFC Ajax will nowfocus their attention on the Eredivise where they will face Vitesse Arnhem in the next round of matches this Sunday, February 26, 2023.