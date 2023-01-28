28 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed salvaged a draw for his embattled Ajax side on Thursday evening in their Eredivisie match against basement side Volendam FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Kudus Mohammed who has not started any match for his side since the return of the World Cup came into the game as a second-half substitute in the 60th minute and gave his side the equalizer in the 80th minute.

Volendam made just two attempts on goal against Ajax and recorded only seventeen percent possession.

Damon Mirani put the visitors ahead after resisting the incessant pressure mounted by the home side when he headed home from a beautiful free kick in the 57th minute.

Kudus Mohamed scored after firing low into the corner from a knockdown but it was not enough to save the fortunes of head coach Alfred Schreuder who has been sacked.

With the draw against FC Volendam, Ajax has now gone seven league games in a row without a win and is now 5th on the league table seven points adrift of leaders Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed has six goals in 17 Eredivisie matches for the Dutch champions this season.