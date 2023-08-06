1 hour ago

Ghanaian and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, is on the verge of making a move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal, Kudus Mohammed has agreed to personal terms with Brighton, and the club has reached a 40 million Euros agreement with Ajax for the transfer.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a standout performer for Ajax last season, showcasing his immense talent and catching the attention of several Premier League clubs.

However, he has expressed a desire for a new chapter in his career, and Brighton seems to be the club that has won the race for his signature.

Brighton has already made moves in the transfer market, selling Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and discussing a potential transfer for Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

With Kudus Mohammed's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, his market value is estimated at an impressive €40 million.

The Ghanaian midfielder had an exceptional campaign, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in European football.

While several top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, have shown interest in Kudus Mohammed, it seems Brighton is on the verge of securing his services.

As the summer transfer window is open, the stage is set for Kudus Mohammed's departure from Ajax, as he looks forward to new opportunities and challenges to continue his career development.