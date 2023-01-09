2 hours ago

There was no place for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the Ajax team on Sunday when they drew 1-1 against NEC Nijmegen.

Kudus was left out of the traveling party due to flu-like symptoms he was suffering as his side toiled away from home.

The sought-after midfielder was among three Ajax players who failed to travel with the rest of the squad after suffering from a similar predicament.

Ajax toiled on Sunday but grabbed the opener in the 38th minute through Davy Klassen as they went into the break with a slender lead.

After recess, NEC restored parity as Landry Dimata leveled matters in the 52nd minute from a free kick from Oussama Tenana.

Edson Alvarez had two late headers saved by Jasper Cillesen as Ajax searched in vain for the winner as both sides shared the spoils.

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbeny started the game for Ajax but went off in the 72nd minute with a shoulder injury.