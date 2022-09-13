8 minutes ago

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been handed his third successive start for Ajax in their UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

The midfielder was on the periphery of the first team and did not play in the first three matches of the season but has been unstoppable since starting last week's Champions League opener against Rangers.

He scored and provided one assist in their 4-0 win over Rangers and was also adjudged the man of the match in that game.

Kudus also scored a brace in his side's 5-0 win over Cambuur in the Dutch Eredivisie game winning the man of the match also.

