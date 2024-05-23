4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed will next season be under the guidance of Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United.

Lopetegui, 57, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Hammers, with an option for a third year, succeeding David Moyes.

Lopetegui, who left Wolves in August, expressed his excitement about joining West Ham.

"I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club," he said.

"We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this."

Earlier this month, West Ham announced that Moyes, who had been in his second spell with the club since December 2019 and led them to victory in the 2023 Europa Conference League, would be departing at the end of the season.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League, the 61-year-old Scot faced increasing pressure following a poor run of results, with the Hammers finishing ninth in the Premier League and missing out on a fourth successive season in Europe.

Lopetegui is set to officially begin his role on July 1, just in time for the start of pre-season, which includes a two-week trip to the United States for matches against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Kudus Mohammed had a spectacular first season under Moyes, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists in all competitions.

His impressive performance will be pivotal as he looks forward to continuing his development under the new management of Lopetegui.