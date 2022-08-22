28 minutes ago

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder says that he believes that Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed will stay put at the club despite growing interest.

The midfielder has played a bit part role for the club since the season started as he is yet to start a single game and has been watching from the bench most often.

He is keen to leave Dutch giants Ajax for pastures anew as he struggles for game time.

But the club is intent on keeping the Ghanaian prodigy despite interest from some English clubs including Everton and also Germany among others.

"I absolutely assume that he will stay with Ajax", the trainer - who had heard nothing of interest in the midfielder - tells Voetbal International. "I also think that he should not leave, the coach from Barneveld is clear. "You can also see today that he is important. We need a lot of good players."

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.