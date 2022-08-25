33 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed and his Ajax side have been placed in Group A of the UEFA Champions League Groups stages.

That is contingent on the fact that the 21-year-old midfielder will still be an Ajax player by the close of the transfer window on September 1, 2o22.

In the group stages, Ajax will face Liverpool, Napoli, and Scottish side Rangers.

Kudus Mohammed suffered a knee injury for Ajax in his first Champions League game against Ajax in October 2020.

The Ghanaian midfielder is pressing for a move away from the club after being on the periphery of the first team in the first three matches playing only 24 minutes.

He has been linked with a move to Wolves, Everton and even Clubbe Brugge have all been credited with an interest.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Matches will take place between 6 September and 2 November.

This season's Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.