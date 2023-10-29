6 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed made his first start for West Ham United in the English Premier League, but the Hammers suffered a home defeat to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Kudus, who had previously made cameo appearances for West Ham in the Premier League, was handed a starting position by manager David Moyes and played the full duration of the match.

During the game, the Ghanaian midfielder clashed with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a heavy tackle by James Tarkowski, resulting in yellow cards for both Kudus and Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's moment of brilliance secured a crucial Premier League victory for Everton in their first match since the passing of chairman Bill Kenwright.

On an emotional day for the Merseyside club, striker Calvert-Lewin skillfully turned his marker with a clever flick before firing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

This was a rare moment of quality in a scrappy match where both teams found it difficult to create goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Everton relied on keeper Jordan Pickford to secure the victory in stoppage time. The England international had few saves to make before parrying a powerful volley from West Ham substitute Said Benrahma.

With this win, Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone, although they remain in the fifteenth position in the Premier League table.

On the other hand, West Ham, who are currently in ninth place, have won just one of their last six Premier League matches, as their strong start to the season seems to be fading.