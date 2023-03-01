1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is having an outstanding campaign with the Dutch champions.

His breathtaking free-kick goal for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam has been nominated for Ajax's best goal in February.

Ajax won the said match 4-0 with the Ghanaian putting the icing on the cake with an outrageous 84th-minute free kick.

Two goals from Dusan Tadic , Kenneth Taylor and Kudus Mohammed's goal gave Ajax the win in the game.

After scoring he lifted his shirt to dedicate his goal to his compatriot and Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu who was a victim of the Turkey earthquake disaster.

VIDEO BELOW: