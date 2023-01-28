20 minutes ago

Kudus Mohammed may have thought his goal against strugglers Volendam may have saved the job of his coach Alfred Schruder at Ajax but it was not enough as he has been fired.

His sacking comes after seven matches without a win at the Dutch giants which has seen them drop out of European places and the title race.

Alfred Schreuder replaced Erik Ten Hag last year after he departed the Dutch giants for Manchester United in England after leaving Club Bruges.

"This is a painful decision, but it's necessary," said Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

"Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too."

"We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide," added Van der Sar.

"Regardless of the many transfers that took place, we consider the squad fit for a championship. We lost a lot of points over the last few weeks and sadly saw a lack of progression."

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed salvaged a draw for his embattled Ajax side on Thursday evening in their Eredivisie match against basement side Volendam FC at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Kudus Mohammed who has not started any match for his side since the return of the World Cup came into the game as a second-half substitute in the 60th minute and gave his side the equalizer in the 80th minute.

Volendam made just two attempts on goal against Ajax and recorded only seventeen percent possession.

Damon Mirani put the visitors ahead after resisting the incessant pressure mounted by the home side when he headed home from a beautiful free kick in the 57th minute.

Kudus Mohamed scored after firing low into the corner from a knockdown but it was not enough to save the fortunes of head coach Alfred Schreuder who has been sacked.

With the draw against FC Volendam, Ajax has now gone seven league games in a row without a win and is now 5th on the league table seven points adrift of leaders Feyenoord.