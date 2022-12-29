2 hours ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been pictured at the Kotoka International airport in the company of his mother.

The midfielder was on a short break after Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he was the guest of several outfits and also the recipient of merit awards.

Kudus Mohammed scored twice in Ghana's only win against Korea earning Ghana all three points in the 3-2 victory.

He also earned Ghana a penalty which was missed by Black Stars captain Andre Ayew as Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay and crashed out of the competition.

The ajax midfielder also provided the assist for Andre Ayew's equalizer against Portugal and was the stand-out player for the Black Stars.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move away from Ajax with several clubs interested in him.

The Dutch Eredivisie will resume on January 6th, 2023 as his Ajax side face NEC away from home on 8th January 2023.