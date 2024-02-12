4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus endured a tough outing as his West Ham United side suffered a devastating 6-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite featuring for the entire match, Kudus and his teammates found themselves overwhelmed by Arsenal's dominant performance at the London Stadium.

In stark contrast to their previous encounter, where Kudus scored in a 2-0 victory for West Ham, this time, the tables were turned as Arsenal ran riot.

The Gunners asserted their dominance early on, securing a commanding 4-0 lead by halftime with goals from William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal continued their relentless attack in the second half, adding two more goals through Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice to seal an emphatic win.

Despite Kudus' efforts, which included 83% accurate passes, three successful dribbles, and winning seven ground duels, his individual performance was overshadowed by the team's heavy defeat.

The result deals a significant blow to West Ham's aspirations of European qualification, leaving them in mid-table.

With their sights set on regaining momentum, Kudus and his teammates face the challenge of bouncing back from this setback and revitalizing their season.

Throughout the campaign, the 23-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for West Ham, tallying an impressive 10 goals across all competitions since his arrival from Ajax last summer.