51 minutes ago

Ghana's Kudus Mohammed and the rest of his Ajax teammates have made a return from their pre-season training camp in Austria.

They were in the Alps of Austria to prepare for the season with the Eredivisie set to begin next month.

Whiles in Austria, the Dutch giants played two friendly games to test the condition and strength of the team.

Ajax defeated AC Wolfsberger 2 -0 in their first pre-season outing in Austria before dispatching Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 on Saturday and their final game before enplaning back to the Netherlands to continue their preparations.

New capture Kudus Mohammed played all the two games but is gradually being eased into the side as he started all two game from the substitutes bench.

Ajax will continue with their preparations in the Netherlands by playing friendlies with German sides Holstein Kiel, Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin

The Ghanaian whiz-kid is expected to get a lot of involvement in the above mentioned friendly games as he gears up for the season proper.

The Dutch Eredivisie will start on Saturday, September 12, 2020.