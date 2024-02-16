1 hour ago

Lawyer Adakabre Frimpong Manso has claimed that former President John Agyekum Kufour was caught off guard when he was asked to speak at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's February 7, 2024 lecture at the UPSA auditorium.

Adakabre, the host of Neat FM's morning show, alleged that President Kufour had not been slated to address the audience and was planning to travel to Kumasi for the celebration of the 150 years of Sagrenti War when Vice President Bawumia personally approached him to attend the lecture.



According to the one-time running mate to the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, Kufour was literally coerced to attend and speak at the event.



Speaking on his show on February 15, 2024, he cautioned against using Kufour's presence as a yardstick for political judgments.



"The former president was due to travel the next day, but Dr. Bawumia gave him that necessary respect and visited him to plead for his presence at the program, it is not surprising that because he loves Bawumia, he went there. But the mistake they made was that someone who was not billed to speak was forced to do so.



“So, he was surprised when they asked him to speak, and he said what he wanted to say. So, his position was that of him and not NPP,” he said.

Adakabre emphasized that Kufour's participation should not be linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially as Vice President Bawumia serves as the party's flagbearer.



“The JA Kufour Cup should not necessarily be affiliated with Bawumia and people should not use his attendance as a special guest of honour to not attend,” he added.



The J.A Kufuor Cup will be between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match is to honour the profound legacy of the former President and also climax his 85th birthday celebration.