29 minutes ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread its many achievements in order to continue being in power for many years.

He was speaking at the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference at the Ghana International Trade Fair, La, Accra.

“I’ve come to the firm conclusion, over my very long service in politics to our nation and party, that Ghanaians naturally love our party”, Mr Kufuor said, explaining: “They share in our vision of development in freedom, our respect for the private individual and enterprise; and our liberal democratic”.

“They know”, Mr Kufuor added, “That it is our party that can bring the transformation that our nation yearns for”.

“Our conduct, therefore, should make it easy for Ghanaians to continue loving us and to continually give us their mandate”, the former President advised.

According to him, “Successive NPP governments are what will do the trick for Ghana’s eventual entry into the ranks of the developed nations of the world”.

In Mr Kufuor’s assessment, “Our present government, under the able leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, is doing very well but we’ve got to tell our story”, noting: “If we do not trumpet our achievements – and there are many, very many – no one will tell them for us”.

Mr Kufuor warned: “We have had bitter lessons in the past to learn from on this score and we should not let this sad history repeat itself”.

He urged the members of the party to invest a lot of energy into spreading the good works of the government.

“We are called upon to have a missionary zeal in the work of governance, and, at the same time, spread the good news of the New Patriotic Party government.

“If we are able to do these, Ghanaians, I believe, will continue to reward us with multiple successive mandates”, he said.