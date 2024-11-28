5 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed worry over recent attempts by some Ghanaians to silence him from making his political views known.

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, Dela Edem, made regrettable comments against the statesman after he endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 election.

Dela’s remarks suggested that the former President’s confinement to a wheelchair was a result of “evil deeds” he committed during his tenure—a statement the group described as “deeply hurtful, malicious, and devoid of basic human decency.”

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, also criticized Mr. Kufuor, stating that he had tarnished his image with the endorsement.

However, Kufuor has said that it is unfortunate that, at some points in politics, elders are restricted to the role of a statesman and are faulted for expressing their own views.

He expressed this concern during a courtesy call on the Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, alongside the NPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo.

He reiterated his confidence in the ability of the Bawumia-Napo ticket to deliver and move the country forward.

Meanwhile, the Okyehene also expressed concern over the high rate of politics of insults, which has now transcended to attacks on entire tribes because of politics.

He praised Kufuor for the lasting legacy he has left behind in Ghana’s politics.