Kumasi Asante Kotoko is currently engaged in discussions with Berekum Chelsea to secure the signing of their talented striker, Kalo Ouattara.

The talks come after successfully completing the deal for his teammate, Henry Ansu.

The 21-year-old striker caught the eye with some impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League last season, notably scoring twice in Kotoko's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea.

Ouattara's potential move to Kotoko has been recommended by the new coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, who is back for his second stint with the club.

Asante Kotoko is currently undergoing a transitional phase following the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile board and management.

Under the guidance of the life patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu, an ad-hoc four-man management team has been established to oversee the team's affairs, with Otumfour Osei Tutu reportedly providing GHC 600,000 to manage the club during this period.

During the last season, Ouattara featured in 25 matches for Berekum Chelsea, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Two of these goals came against his potential future club, Asante Kotoko.

Despite winning the league title two seasons ago, Asante Kotoko faced a challenging campaign last term, finishing in fourth place and failing to defend their championship.

The potential addition of Kalo Ouattara could provide a boost to the team's attacking prowess and strengthen their chances of competing at the top of the league in the upcoming season with Steven Mukwala courting interest from North African clubs.