3 hours ago

Major areas within the Kumasi metropolis and parts of the Ashanti Region continue to be plunged into darkness every night.

This is due to dysfunctional street lights in parts of the city.

The situation worsens in the affected areas with the recent power cuts being experienced in parts of the region.

Streetlights particularly along the Anloga-Junction to the Kumasi Airport roundabout stretch, some parts of Asokwa and the Central Business District, Adum have not been working for some time now.

Residents in the affected areas are therefore demanding that the street lights are fixed without delay.

“The situation from the post office to the roundabout [area] is bad. Not having the streetlights on at night causes a lot of danger. Armed robbers attack people here, so I am begging the government to ensure that the lights are functional”, one of the disturbed residents said.

For another, “the area has been enveloped in darkness. The streetlights have not been working. There is always darkness on the main stretch. The authority should replace the street lights with white bulbs.”

Source: citifmonline