A 21-year-old Junior High School (JHS) final year student of the Suame M/A Basic School Known as Fracisca Amoah Serwaa is reported missing after she was swept away by flood water at Breman UGC in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region on Wednesday 8th March 2023 evening.

The girl, according to residents, was swept away by the flood water after she reportedly attempted to pick her sandals from flood water channel in front of her house.

The emotional Mother of the missing girl, Madam Abena Manu disclosed that all attempts by residents to find the missing daughter have proven futile.

“Almost the entire youth in our neighborhood came out to search for my daughter upon learning that she has been swept away by the flood after the rains but still my daughter has not been located”.

Family of the mission girl has since reported the matter to the UGC Police station and the Suame department of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).